Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,788,234 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 678,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,788,234 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.42% of Teradyne worth $76,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,177,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,532,000 after acquiring an additional 13,663 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 193.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after buying an additional 50,267 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 758,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,856,000 after buying an additional 114,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at $460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.01. 1,720,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,651,552. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.51 and a 1 year high of $168.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.43 and a 200 day moving average of $134.24.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 7.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Teradyne from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Teradyne from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.58.

In other Teradyne news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total value of $716,976.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total value of $263,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,482. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

