Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Sells 27,297 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,297 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 1.3% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Intuitive Surgical worth $226,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eversept Partners LP grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 3,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 88,489 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,351,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 201.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,836 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,784,000 after buying an additional 5,901 shares in the last quarter. 29.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $370.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $285.73. 1,633,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,498,587. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.47 and a 12 month high of $369.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.21.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.