Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Sells 88,446 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 548,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 88,446 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Copart worth $78,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in Copart by 1.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Copart by 4.3% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in Copart by 1.7% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Copart by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price target on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.25.

Shares of CPRT traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.12. 1,137,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,142. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.92 and a 52 week high of $161.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.20. The company has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. The company had revenue of $810.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

