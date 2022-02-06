Vox.Finance (VOX) Price Down 1.2% This Week

Vox.Finance (CURRENCY:VOX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Vox.Finance coin can currently be bought for $6.89 or 0.00016352 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vox.Finance has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. Vox.Finance has a market capitalization of $333,093.63 and approximately $67,323.00 worth of Vox.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00051523 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,008.78 or 0.07144588 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00054795 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,968.98 or 0.99658689 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00053290 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006568 BTC.

Vox.Finance’s total supply is 66,167 coins and its circulating supply is 48,370 coins. Vox.Finance’s official Twitter account is @RealVoxFinance . The official website for Vox.Finance is vox.finance

