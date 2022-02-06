Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Holdings Lowered by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,324 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,351,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,750,993,000 after purchasing an additional 134,868 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,212,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,389,181,000 after purchasing an additional 139,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,928,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,031,915,000 after purchasing an additional 336,718 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,733,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,654,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $462,123,000 after purchasing an additional 547,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMC opened at $184.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.09. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $152.25 and a 12-month high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $280,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Argus raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.00.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

