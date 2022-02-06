WABnetwork (WAB) Reaches Market Cap of $70,960.81

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. WABnetwork has a total market capitalization of $70,960.81 and approximately $8.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WABnetwork has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar. One WABnetwork coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WABnetwork alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00042651 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00109963 BTC.

WABnetwork Coin Profile

WAB is a coin. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . The official message board for WABnetwork is medium.com/@WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official website is wab.network

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

WABnetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WABnetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WABnetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WABnetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WABnetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.