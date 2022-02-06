Wagerr (WGR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.22 Million

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $5.22 million and approximately $7,071.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004003 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00009336 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00009183 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $235.09 or 0.00566868 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 234,407,832 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

