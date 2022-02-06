Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $170.65.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT opened at $139.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.17 and a 200-day moving average of $143.83. The company has a market capitalization of $386.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.72, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total transaction of $1,330,675.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 409,231 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $57,038,616.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,132,904,555 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 360.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton boosted its holdings in Walmart by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 64.2% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.