Wanchain (WAN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $85.59 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $85.59 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.77 or 0.00186625 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00031515 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.46 or 0.00387295 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00071738 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00008784 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

