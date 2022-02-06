Warp Finance (WARP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $49,083.00

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Warp Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $226.40 or 0.00543490 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded up 30.2% against the U.S. dollar. Warp Finance has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $49,083.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004004 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00009344 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00008899 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004657 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

Warp Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

