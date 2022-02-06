Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.14 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) will announce $18.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.22 million to $26.00 million. Wave Life Sciences posted sales of $9.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 92.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full-year sales of $57.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.42 million to $65.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $23.00 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $50.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $36.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wave Life Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Wave Life Sciences by 309.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Wave Life Sciences by 227.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Wave Life Sciences by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Wave Life Sciences by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Wave Life Sciences by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 10,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WVE opened at $2.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.53. Wave Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $12.17. The company has a market cap of $138.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.50.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

