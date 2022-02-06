Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,195 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.40% of Webster Financial worth $19,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.71.

Shares of WBS opened at $60.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $65.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $316.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.87 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.28%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

