WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $4,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,540,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 552,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,179,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 293,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,850,000 after buying an additional 81,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 148,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,072,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.63.

WEC stock opened at $94.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.22. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $99.86.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.728 dividend. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

