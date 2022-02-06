WEC Energy Group’s (WEC) Hold Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $97.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.22.

WEC Energy Group stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,596,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,087. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $99.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.22.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WEC Energy Group news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,105,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $537,698,000 after acquiring an additional 256,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,816,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,401,000 after acquiring an additional 103,432 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,442,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,401,000 after acquiring an additional 20,652 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,119,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,917,000 after acquiring an additional 808,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

