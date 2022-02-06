Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Shares Bought by Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 473.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 46,711 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Welbilt in the 1st quarter worth about $988,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Welbilt by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 87,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Welbilt in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Welbilt by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 12,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Welbilt by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,967,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,700,000 after purchasing an additional 24,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Welbilt news, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 2,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $58,301.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Gudenkauf sold 10,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $246,157.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WBT stock remained flat at $$23.76 during trading on Friday. 665,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,865. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 2.27. Welbilt, Inc has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.70 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

