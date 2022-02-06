Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 1,921,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,169,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Engine NO. 1 LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 22,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 8,914 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,525,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 16,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WFC opened at $56.33 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $30.77 and a one year high of $58.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $231.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.33.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.06%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.43.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

