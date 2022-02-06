WePower 1-Day Volume Tops $249.00 (WPR)

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. WePower has a market capitalization of $2.31 million and approximately $249.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WePower coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WePower has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WePower alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00042651 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00109963 BTC.

WePower Profile

WePower is a coin. It launched on January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,808,616 coins. The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WePower’s official website is wepower.network . WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

Buying and Selling WePower

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WePower directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WePower should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WePower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WePower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WePower and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.