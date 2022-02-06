Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) will announce $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.23. Western New England Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

WNEB traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,541. Western New England Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98. The company has a market capitalization of $208.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This is an increase from Western New England Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.42%.

In other news, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 5,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $47,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $57,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,556 shares of company stock valued at $144,040 in the last quarter. 5.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 468.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 482,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,933,000 after buying an additional 397,712 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 134,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,836,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,971,000 after buying an additional 72,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $408,000. 47.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

