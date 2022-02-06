Western Standard LLC Boosts Position in NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK)

Western Standard LLC boosted its holdings in NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the period. NI makes up about 1.1% of Western Standard LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Western Standard LLC owned 0.52% of NI worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in NI by 4.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in NI by 3.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC grew its position in NI by 38.6% in the second quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 297,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after acquiring an additional 82,780 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. grew its position in NI by 35.9% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 288,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 76,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in NI in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NODK stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.06. 7,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,590. NI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.84 and a fifty-two week high of $21.21. The company has a market capitalization of $383.47 million, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.01.

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. NI had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $84.61 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of NI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

NI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of insurance products and services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Private Passenger Auto Insurance, Non-Standard Auto Insurance, Home and Farm Insurance, Crop Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and All Other. The Private Passenger Auto Insurance segment offers protection against liability for bodily injury, property damage arising from automobile accidents, and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured.

