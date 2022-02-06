Western Standard LLC Buys Shares of 175,600 Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Western Standard LLC bought a new stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 175,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,099,000. Shaw Communications accounts for about 2.9% of Western Standard LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 5.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 239,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 13.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 11.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shaw Communications stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.49. The stock had a trading volume of 362,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,522. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.28. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $30.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.0791 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC raised their price target on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shaw Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.60.

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

