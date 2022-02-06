Western Standard LLC Cuts Position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Western Standard LLC decreased its holdings in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 301,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,749 shares during the period. Marcus makes up about 3.0% of Western Standard LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Western Standard LLC owned 0.96% of Marcus worth $5,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Marcus by 334.0% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Marcus by 99,028.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Marcus in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Marcus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marcus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Marcus stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,785. The firm has a market cap of $533.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The Marcus Co. has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $24.71.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $145.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.99 million. Marcus had a negative net margin of 27.24% and a negative return on equity of 18.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Marcus Co. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

