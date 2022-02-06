Western Standard LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS)

Western Standard LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 64,558 shares during the period. OFS Capital comprises approximately 1.4% of Western Standard LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Western Standard LLC owned about 1.78% of OFS Capital worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 301.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OFS Capital during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OFS Capital during the second quarter worth about $156,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 15.0% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 19,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 56.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.12% of the company’s stock.

OFS stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.68. The stock had a trading volume of 22,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,210. OFS Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $129.83 million, a PE ratio of 2.54, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.81.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The investment management company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.92 million. OFS Capital had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 117.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that OFS Capital Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.34%. This is a boost from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut OFS Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OFS Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.

