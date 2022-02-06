Western Standard LLC Has $24.71 Million Stock Holdings in Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN)

Western Standard LLC increased its position in shares of Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,111,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,856 shares during the period. Marlin Business Services accounts for 14.1% of Western Standard LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Western Standard LLC owned 9.24% of Marlin Business Services worth $24,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Marlin Business Services by 273.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 45,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 33,307 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Marlin Business Services by 677.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Marlin Business Services by 5.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Marlin Business Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $645,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Marlin Business Services by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRLN stock remained flat at $$23.49 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $282.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.03. Marlin Business Services Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $23.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.25 and a 200-day moving average of $22.76.

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small businesses. Its products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. The company was founded on August 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, NJ.

