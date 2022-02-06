Western Standard LLC Has $3.09 Million Position in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Western Standard LLC raised its stake in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,117 shares during the period. Park Aerospace makes up about 1.8% of Western Standard LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Western Standard LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Park Aerospace worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 111,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 8,754 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Park Aerospace during the second quarter worth $894,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Park Aerospace during the third quarter worth $317,000. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 30,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Park Aerospace stock remained flat at $$13.07 during midday trading on Friday. 59,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,621. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.39 million, a PE ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.82.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.86 million during the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 13.58%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Park Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

