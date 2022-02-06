Western Standard LLC Has $4.67 Million Stock Position in FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI)

Western Standard LLC increased its position in shares of FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) by 98.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,308 shares during the quarter. FTS International comprises about 2.7% of Western Standard LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Western Standard LLC owned approximately 1.35% of FTS International worth $4,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in FTS International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FTS International by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of FTS International by 561.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of FTS International in the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of FTS International by 38.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTS International stock remained flat at $$26.38 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 33,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,885. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.69. FTS International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.17 and a 12-month high of $30.09.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $90.90 million for the quarter. FTS International had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 28.23%. Equities analysts expect that FTS International, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTS International Profile

FTS International, Inc engages in the provision of oil and natural gas well completion services. Its services include pressure pumping, wire line and perforating, reservoir optimization, and equipment manufacturing. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

