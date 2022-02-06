Western Standard LLC Has $5.93 Million Position in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Western Standard LLC raised its position in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the period. The RMR Group accounts for approximately 3.4% of Western Standard LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Western Standard LLC owned 0.56% of The RMR Group worth $5,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 271.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 10,589 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. 38.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The RMR Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The RMR Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

NASDAQ RMR traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.61. 62,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,093. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.58. The RMR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.38 and a 1 year high of $47.12. The company has a market cap of $963.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.68.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.04%.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

