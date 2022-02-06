Western Standard LLC Increases Holdings in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Western Standard LLC raised its holdings in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,111 shares during the period. Delta Apparel comprises 3.7% of Western Standard LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Western Standard LLC owned approximately 3.40% of Delta Apparel worth $6,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Apparel during the first quarter worth $65,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Delta Apparel by 24,022.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Delta Apparel by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 13,921 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 546,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 27.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 277,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 59,608 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Delta Apparel stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $30.50. 25,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.61. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $114.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.20 million. Delta Apparel had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 13.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Apparel news, insider Deborah H. Merrill sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $95,302.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Deborah H. Merrill sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $144,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,704 shares of company stock worth $688,175. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments: Delta Group and Salt Life Group. The Delta Group segment consists of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

