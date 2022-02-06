Western Standard LLC Invests $2.54 Million in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI)

Western Standard LLC acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 250,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,000. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition accounts for approximately 1.4% of Western Standard LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Western Standard LLC owned 2.48% of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $496,000. Context Advisory LLC bought a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $498,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $252,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XPDI shares. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.75 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of XPDI stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,938,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,700. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $14.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average is $10.65.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

