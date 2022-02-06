Western Standard LLC Sells 33,805 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Western Standard LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,805 shares during the quarter. Vector Group comprises 3.5% of Western Standard LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Western Standard LLC owned about 0.31% of Vector Group worth $6,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGR. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Vector Group by 34.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 151,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 38,574 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vector Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Vector Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 81,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vector Group by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Vector Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

VGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Vector Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of Vector Group stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $11.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,052,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,532. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.07. Vector Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.73 and a 52-week high of $17.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.92.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Vector Group had a net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 36.57%. The company had revenue of $652.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 59.70%.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

