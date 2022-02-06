Western Standard LLC Takes Position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Western Standard LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 84,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,543,000. American Woodmark makes up approximately 3.2% of Western Standard LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Western Standard LLC owned 0.51% of American Woodmark at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Woodmark in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Woodmark by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Woodmark by 8,203.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

In other American Woodmark news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.95 per share, with a total value of $115,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vance W. Tang bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.10 per share, for a total transaction of $390,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMWD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Woodmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.67.

AMWD stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.16. The company had a trading volume of 193,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,887. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.91 and a 200 day moving average of $68.64. The company has a market capitalization of $914.00 million, a PE ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 2.15. American Woodmark Co. has a 12 month low of $53.94 and a 12 month high of $108.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $453.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.50 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 9.28%. American Woodmark’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

