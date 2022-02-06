Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 149.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,248 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 114.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,980,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940,377 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,127,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,032,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,717 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,341,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,009,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 81.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,573,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $40.49 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $41.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.61 and a 200 day moving average of $37.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.75.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous Special dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 19.60%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.