WHALE Trading 9.8% Higher This Week (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 6th. WHALE has a total market cap of $59.67 million and $983,522.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WHALE has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. One WHALE coin can now be bought for approximately $7.94 or 0.00019165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00050904 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,974.66 or 0.07177464 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00054916 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,342.09 or 0.99752931 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00052661 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006576 BTC.

WHALE Profile

WHALE was first traded on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,512,748 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WHALE is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

