WhiteCoin Achieves Market Cap of $412.56 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 6th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $412.56 million and approximately $5.31 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00024653 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00016645 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004356 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001343 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

