Wing Finance (WING) Price Reaches $10.34 on Major Exchanges

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Wing Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.34 or 0.00024789 BTC on major exchanges. Wing Finance has a market capitalization of $23.76 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded up 17.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00051082 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,983.66 or 0.07150565 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00055225 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,591.37 or 0.99676807 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00052770 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006630 BTC.

About Wing Finance

Wing Finance’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,421,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,691 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Buying and Selling Wing Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wing Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

