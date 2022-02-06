WINk (WIN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $433.71 Million

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 6th. WINk has a market cap of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WINk has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One WINk coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004006 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00009352 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00008880 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004760 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $226.06 or 0.00542386 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About WINk

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

