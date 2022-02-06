WOO Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $26.06 Million (WOO)

WOO Network (CURRENCY:WOO) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. One WOO Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001567 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WOO Network has traded 25.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. WOO Network has a market capitalization of $595.25 million and approximately $26.06 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00043968 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.24 or 0.00110453 BTC.

About WOO Network

WOO Network (CRYPTO:WOO) is a coin. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,990,413,144 coins and its circulating supply is 887,998,541 coins. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

Buying and Selling WOO Network

