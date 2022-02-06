Woodcoin (LOG) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $13,693.00

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded up 28% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00002176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Woodcoin has a market cap of $7.36 million and $13,693.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 1,347.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,112.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,024.14 or 0.07181053 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.46 or 0.00300295 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.27 or 0.00762882 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00012182 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00010992 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00070279 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.47 or 0.00409552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.03 or 0.00232782 BTC.

About Woodcoin

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

