WOWswap Price Hits $7.62 (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One WOWswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.62 or 0.00018090 BTC on exchanges. WOWswap has a market cap of $4.33 million and $24,645.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WOWswap has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WOWswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00051523 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,008.78 or 0.07144588 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00054795 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,968.98 or 0.99658689 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00053290 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006568 BTC.

WOWswap Coin Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,996 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOWswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOWswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOWswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.