Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Achieves Market Cap of $11.01 Billion

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $42,027.32 or 0.99797225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $11.01 billion and $169.92 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 13.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00073512 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00022006 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00026985 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $191.50 or 0.00454721 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001234 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 261,965 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.