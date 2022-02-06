Xion Finance Price Hits $0.0366 on Top Exchanges (XGT)

Xion Finance (CURRENCY:XGT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. During the last week, Xion Finance has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar. One Xion Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0366 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. Xion Finance has a market cap of $364,319.47 and $2,403.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Xion Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00051440 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,990.11 or 0.07147514 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00054753 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,810.63 or 0.99943454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00053419 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006598 BTC.

Xion Finance Coin Profile

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,960,845 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Xion Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xion Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xion Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Xion Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xion Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.