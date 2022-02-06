Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS) to announce earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for XOS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XOS will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for XOS.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on XOS. Wedbush initiated coverage on XOS in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on XOS from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of XOS in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on XOS from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

XOS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.25. 311,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,983. XOS has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $14.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.82.

In other XOS news, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $427,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George N. Mattson purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 185,560 shares of company stock valued at $738,173 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XOS in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in XOS during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of XOS during the third quarter worth $53,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of XOS during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in XOS in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

About XOS

Xos Inc is an electric mobility company. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. Xos Inc, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES.

