XTRABYTES (XBY) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.00

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. During the last week, XTRABYTES has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One XTRABYTES coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XTRABYTES has a market cap of $179,141.30 and $4.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.49 or 0.00130796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00051106 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.37 or 0.00183321 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00031505 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,987.58 or 0.07171202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000521 BTC.

XTRABYTES Profile

XBY uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global . The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XTRABYTES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XTRABYTES using one of the exchanges listed above.

