Ycash 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $15,946.00 (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 6th. Ycash has a market cap of $3.60 million and $15,946.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000713 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ycash has traded up 24.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.27 or 0.00295431 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00080144 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00108995 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003239 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash Profile

YEC is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,112,869 coins. Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

