YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.72.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YETI shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 40,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $4,041,204.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of YETI by 2,891.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 838,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,985,000 after acquiring an additional 810,400 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter worth $60,545,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of YETI by 10.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,014,000 after acquiring an additional 704,004 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of YETI by 58.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,014,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,109,000 after acquiring an additional 373,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of YETI by 45.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 964,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,605,000 after acquiring an additional 300,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $65.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.57. YETI has a 12-month low of $59.24 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.15.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $362.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.27 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that YETI will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

