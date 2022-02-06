yOUcash Price Up 15.3% This Week (YOUC)

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 6th. In the last week, yOUcash has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar. yOUcash has a total market capitalization of $1.25 billion and approximately $276,038.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yOUcash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000383 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00042168 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00109932 BTC.

About yOUcash

yOUcash (CRYPTO:YOUC) is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,816,584,542 coins. The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io . yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog . yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

Buying and Selling yOUcash

