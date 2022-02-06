yTSLA Finance (yTSLA) Trading Up 1% Over Last Week

yTSLA Finance (CURRENCY:yTSLA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One yTSLA Finance coin can currently be bought for $8.07 or 0.00019018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, yTSLA Finance has traded 1% higher against the dollar. yTSLA Finance has a total market cap of $535,766.71 and approximately $23,749.00 worth of yTSLA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00051588 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,050.57 or 0.07192471 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00055137 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,273.97 or 0.99671244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00052882 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006587 BTC.

yTSLA Finance Profile

yTSLA Finance’s total supply is 69,591 coins and its circulating supply is 66,423 coins. The official website for yTSLA Finance is ytsla.finance . yTSLA Finance’s official Twitter account is @yTSLAFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

yTSLA Finance Coin Trading

