Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) will announce earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yum China’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.16. Yum China posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum China will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Yum China.

Several research firms have weighed in on YUMC. TheStreet lowered shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.18.

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $81,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 36,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 16,195 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 264,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,381,000 after buying an additional 8,759 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 175,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,634,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Yum China by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Yum China by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum China stock opened at $47.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.26. Yum China has a twelve month low of $43.91 and a twelve month high of $69.67.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

