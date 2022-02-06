Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) to announce ($0.19) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.25). Applied DNA Sciences posted earnings of ($0.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.38). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Applied DNA Sciences.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The technology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.17). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 158.92% and a negative return on equity of 101.10%. The company had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APDN shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Applied DNA Sciences from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied DNA Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 31.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 33.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 13,257 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 50.0% during the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 27.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 16,493 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. 7.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied DNA Sciences stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $13.64. The company has a market cap of $25.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.17.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in the developing and marketing DNA-based technology solutions utilizing LinearDNA, large-scale polymerase chain reaction (PCR) based manufacturing platform. Its proprietary platform produces large quantities of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets (Biotherapeutic Contract Research and Manufacturing) and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting and anti-theft technology purposes.

