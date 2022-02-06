Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.19 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) will post sales of $3.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Beam Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.67 million and the highest is $4.00 million. Beam Global posted sales of $2.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full-year sales of $8.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.19 million to $9.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $19.14 million, with estimates ranging from $18.28 million to $20.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Beam Global.

Get Beam Global alerts:

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 million. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 89.69% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BEEM shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Beam Global by 16.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,563,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,803,000 after purchasing an additional 215,739 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Beam Global by 284.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 542,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,798,000 after acquiring an additional 401,511 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Beam Global by 35.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 406,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,560,000 after acquiring an additional 105,627 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Beam Global by 4,755.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,418,000 after acquiring an additional 266,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Beam Global by 20.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 27,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

BEEM stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. Beam Global has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $71.29. The company has a market cap of $111.68 million, a PE ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.63.

About Beam Global

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beam Global (BEEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.