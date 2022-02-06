Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $420.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) will report sales of $420.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $422.96 million and the lowest is $417.04 million. Carrols Restaurant Group posted sales of $420.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Carrols Restaurant Group.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $421.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

TAST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stephens lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

TAST opened at $2.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.61. Carrols Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $132.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.64.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.